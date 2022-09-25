Waking up to a wet and dreary Sunday in the Twin Tiers. A line of moderate to heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is likely due to a cold front moving through the region. This front will continue bringing upper-level disturbances in the area. Showers become more spread out by the afternoon as the cold front moves out. Highs reach near the mid 60’s. Rainfall amounts generally up to 0.25″ possible in the Southern Tier. The Northern Tier may only get up to 0.2″, but chances of severe weather, including severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, are greater. Overnight, isolated showers possible. Mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows in the low 50’s.