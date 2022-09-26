Happy Monday! It is a mostly cloudy start to the day but most are starting the day dry. Scattered showers develop throughout the day today with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Today will not be a washout day but we will see those on and off scattered showers. Overnight, isolated showers linger and we are partly cloudy. For today, and the next couple of days, we are dealing with this area of low pressure to the North. This is why we see showers today and also through Wednesday. None of these days will be a washout. As this area of low pressure impacts us, it will also be breezy.