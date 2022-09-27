Happy Tuesday! We have dealt with showers the last two days and even some thunderstorms. Today is a continuation of the same. It is all with this area of low pressure to the north. The counterclockwise circulation around the area of low pressure is ushering in moisture from the Great Lakes. As a result, scattered showers once again develop today and an isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Overnight, a cold front moves through keeping showers in the forecast. This cold front drops our temperatures and changes our wind direction. We go from the southwest today to the northwest tomorrow and it will be breezy.