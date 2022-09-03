Waking up to a quiet Saturday morning. Cloud cover increases later this afternoon. Staying dry and non-active throughout the day. Highs near 85. Overnight, cloud cover levels out with a chance of a drizzle. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Sunday morning begins with mostly cloudy skies and quiet weather, but our next active weather pattern moves in during the afternoon. A band of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms flow into the Twin Tiers ahead of a cold front. A few heavy downpours likely, but nothing too severe is expected. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, chances of showers continue as the cold front stalls just south of the region. Rainfall amounts could total up to .25″ before Monday. Lows in the low 60’s.