Happy Monday! It is going to be a dreary and gloomy day. Cloudy conditions today with rain moving through. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible today and so are isolated thunderstorms. A flood watch is in effect today until tomorrow morning for most of the Twin Tiers. This is due to the heavy rain. Rainfall accumulation will reach on average between a half an inch to an inch and a half. Localized amounts of 2 inches or higher are possible. Overnight, showers continue and so does the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Heavier pockets of rainfall are still possible. Isolated showers continue throughout the day on Tuesday. More isolated showers for Wednesday as well.