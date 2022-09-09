Happy Friday! Dense fog is starting our day and is widespread this morning. Visibility has rapidly dropped and is below a mile in some locations. A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of the Twin Tiers until 9:00am. The fog will lift by late morning. Aside from the fog, it will be a pleasant weather day. We stay dry and see mostly sunny conditions. Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Some patchy fog develops late overnight and into early tomorrow morning. It will not be as dense or widespread as this morning’s fog.

Clouds filter in throughout the day on Saturday, especially in the evening. We turn mostly cloudy heading into Saturday night where some showers move in. The bulk of the showers do not enter the area until Sunday morning and we continue to deal with scattered showers throughout the day. Showers continue into Monday and look to be widespread. All of these showers are with an area of low pressure moving in from the west. There is a slight chance for lingering showers on Tuesday. By midweek, clouds decrease and we dry out. Broken clouds on Thursday but still able to see some sunshine and we stay dry.