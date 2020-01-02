Brother of NYSP officer killed in Big Flats dies in car accident

(WETM) – William Sperr, the older brother of the late New York State Trooper AJ Sperr, died on Dec. 28 after an automobile accident, according to his obituary.

According to our sister station WROC in Rochester, Sperr’s pickup truck went into a ditch, struck a pole, and flipping over in Chili.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the accident took place on Route 259 near Bowen Road.

On March 1, 2006, Trooper AJ Sperr stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at Lowe Road in Big Flats following a bank robbery. As he approached the vehicle two suspects inside opened fire, striking him several times. Trooper Sperr was able to return fire, striking both suspects, but died as a result of his injuries.

William Sperr is survived by his wife of 35 years, two sons, and his parents.

Anyone who wishes may make a donation in his name to:

A.J. Sperr Memorial Scholarship Fund at MCC

1000 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623