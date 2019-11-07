Charges in sale of Chinese surveillance equipment in US

BERLIN, GERMANY – AUGUST 03: Passersby walk under a surveillance camera which is part of facial recognition technology test at Berlin Suedkreuz station on August 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The technology is claimed could track terror suspects and help prevent future attacks. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York company has been charged with illegally importing and selling Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment to U.S. government agencies and private customers.

The U.S. attorney’s office for eastern New York says seven current or former employees of the company are also charged.

The case involves a company on Long Island. Authorities did not divulge its name or those of the employees.

U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue plans to discuss details at a news conference Thursday in Brooklyn.