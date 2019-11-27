Contractor falls to death through roof he was repairing

Breaking News
WALLKILL, N.Y. (AP) — A contractor is dead after he fell through a roof he was repairing in New York’s mid-Hudson region.

The Times Herald-Record reports that the man was repairing the roof at a business in Wallkill when he fell shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man fell through the roof onto a truck below. He was taken to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name was not immediately released. Police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

