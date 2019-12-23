Disneyland for Christmas

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB/ WETM) 11-year-old Isaiah Pitts is taking his entire family to Disneyland in California through Make-A-Wish WNY for Christmas.

This past September Make-A-Wish, 97 Rock and News 4 shared with Isaiah LIVE on air, that his dream was coming true.

Before taking off to the most magical place on earth, the family was greeted by Santa and therapy dog Jake!

Isaiah’s mother Sheresha says this is the trip of a lifetime, all expenses paid.

And that it’s even more special after everything they have been through.

The 11-year-old is living with a critical blood disorder, that causes internal bleeding at any point. Being in and out of the hospital, his mother hopes this trip gives him a sense of normalcy.

During the 6 day trip the family will visit Disneyland, Universal Studios and meet Isaiah’s favorite super hero, Spiderman.