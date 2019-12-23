Driver airlifted after Thruway crash between tractor-trailer and Tesla Roadster

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10/ WETM) — Two people were hospitalized early Monday morning after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla Roadster on I-90.

New York State Police say a tractor trailer was driving eastbound on I-90 in the Town of Rotterdam when it ran into the back of a Tesla Roadster which had been stopped on the shoulder and “abruptly” pulled back out into the road.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Tesla was flown to Albany Med with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.