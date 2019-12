SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 occurred northeast of Rochester.

This type of an event is rare around the Upstate New York region.

According to reports, the earthquake happened at 2:40 a.m. Its epicenter was just over eight miles northeast of Sodus Point.

The earthquake was two kilometers deep.

No injuries or major damage have been reported around the surrounding areas.