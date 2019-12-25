Four hospitalized after Cayuga County crash

MENTZ, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office says four people were hospitalized after a serious crash Tuesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a two-car head-on serious crash. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night on Centerport Road near the intersection with Nauvoo Road in the Town of Mentz.

Four people were brought to Upstate University Hospital with serious injuries. They have not been identified.

One of the vehicles involved suffered heavy front end damage. There’s no word on what caused the crash. Check back for updates as they become available.