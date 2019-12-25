Four hospitalized after Cayuga County crash

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

MENTZ, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office says four people were hospitalized after a serious crash Tuesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a two-car head-on serious crash. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night on Centerport Road near the intersection with Nauvoo Road in the Town of Mentz.

Four people were brought to Upstate University Hospital with serious injuries. They have not been identified.

One of the vehicles involved suffered heavy front end damage. There’s no word on what caused the crash. Check back for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now