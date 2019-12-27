‘It’s a miracle’: 5-year-old girl hit by school bus in New York, walks away with minor injuries

WARNING THE VIDEO SHOWN IN THIS ARTICLE MAY BE TOO GRAPHIC FOR SOME VIEWERS. PLEASE BE ADVISED.

MONSEY, N.Y. (Video by WABC via CNN) —It was a terrifying moment for a New York girl Wednesday as she was heading to school.

WABC reports a school bus was taking Orthodox Jewish students to school on Christmas Day when it knocked down and passed over a young girl. The child was not hit by the wheels of the bus and luckily escaped without any major injuries.

The incident was caught on camera. The video shows the girl running to board the bus. She runs directly in front of it as it is starting to drive away.

According to WABC, the bus’s retractable armed knocked the 5-year-old down before the bus passed over her.

A woman is seen in the video helping the girl up and taking her to the sidewalk.

The girl suffered some bruising on her face and was taken to a hospital.

According to reports, the driver of the bus, who continued on his route, was ticketed for unsafe starting of a vehicle. He told police he did not realize he hit the child.

The video was published by The Yeshiva World. Police are using it in their investigation.