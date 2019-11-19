More racist graffiti found on SU campus in same dorm as first incident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More racist graffiti has been found in Day Hall on the campus on Syracuse University according to its Department of Public Safety.

This is the eight incident of racism in the last 12 days on the campus.

In an email sent to students and staff around 9 p.m. Monday night, the DPS said:

“The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is actively investigating the discovery of racist graffiti using language that is derogatory to African Americans on the 5th floor in Day Hall. DPS officers are there now interviewing residents. No additional information is available at this time.”

If you have information about these incidents, please call the DPS at 315-443-2224.