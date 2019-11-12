Closings
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

NY launches hate crime probe of Syracuse U graffiti

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:
Crime _2778137168562046271

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor has directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force and the Division of Human Rights to investigate racist messages found at a Syracuse University residence hall.

Syracuse.com says students told authorities last Thursday that they’d found slurs against black and Asian people written in Day Hall bathrooms.

The Daily Orange student newspaper was first to report on the incident.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says in a statement issued Monday that he’s “disgusted” by the hateful language and those responsible will be vigorously prosecuted.

The school says it seeks tolerance and inclusion and condemns racism.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now