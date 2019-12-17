One person arrested for stalking in downtown Ithaca; one officer injured

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Richard Johnston, 62, was arrested after several complaints of stalking and harassment in downtown Ithaca Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ithaca Police, Johnston was hostile and resistant to officers’ efforts to stop him near the 200 block of Monroe Street. While attempting to take Johnston into custody, one of the arresting officers’ head struck a nearby tree trunk, causing him to lose consciousness momentarily.

The officer was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he is currently being treated. The severity of the injuries sustained are unknown at the time of this release.

Johnston is scheduled to be arraigned later today for Stalking 3rd and numerous counts of Trespass and Harassment. Additional charges will be forthcoming