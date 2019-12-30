State police report no fatal crashes during Christmas holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State troopers did not investigate a single fatal crash during the three-day Christmas holiday, Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday.

Six people died in five separate crashes investigated by state police during last year’s four-day Christmas holiday.

Troopers responded to 376 crashes and made 179 arrests for driving under the influence from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, 2019.

Troopers issued 1,885 speeding citations, 181 seatbelt citations, and 17 child safety seat citations.

The statistics cover only incidents investigated by state police, not incidents investigated by local police agencies.