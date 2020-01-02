U-Haul to decline applications from nicotine users

PHOENIX (WTAJ) — U-Haul will begin declining applications from nicotine users, in an effort to promote a healthier workforce, the company said Monday.

The new hiring policy will go into effect on February 1 in 21 states, including Pennsylvania.

The company says current team members are not affected by the new policy.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members,” U-Haul Chief of Staff, Jessica Lopez, said. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health journey.”

Pennsylvania is one of the 21 states where it is lawful to decline hiring individuals who use nicotine products. The other states are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

The company says they offer team members benefits and resources through their “Healthier You” program. The program includes gym and personal trainer reimbursements, dietitian plans, among other things.

“If we take care of our team members, they will take care of our customers,” Lopez said.

U-Haul employs over 30,000 people across the United States, the company says.