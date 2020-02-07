Utility companies dinged for $10M after storm response failures

A police vehicle blocks a road near downed power lines, March 8, 2018, in Natick, Mass. For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday and Thursday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the winter and spring of 2018, storms left over 300,000 people without power. The Public Service Commission announced Thursday that the fuel providers for those left in the dark would pay a $10.5 million settlement.

“Utilities have a duty to their customers to be prepared for a storm and to restore power as safely and as quickly as possible,” says Public Service Commission Chair John B. Rhodes in a statement. “Our decision today clearly demonstrates that if the utility fails to do that, the company’s shareholders will be held accountable.”

As part of the terms of the settlement, New York State Electric & Gas admitted to 18 violations of its own emergency response plans. Rochester Gas and Electric admitted to three violations.

In the biggest penalty ever paid for failure to follow state-approved emergency response plans, NYSEG and RG&E will pay out the affected customers in their territories from shareholder funds. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo first proposed the $10.5 million figure in December.

Because of a separate court order from the Albany County Supreme Court on January 28, the utilities must also create tougher storm response protocols, develop stronger communication methods to coordinate better with local governments, and provide more robust support for customers who rely on power for life-saving equipment.

NYSEG, on the hook for $9 million, will also restructure its workforce with a larger dedicated storm response team. A third party will also evaluate response training at both utilities.

Winter storms Riley and Quinn hit the mid-Hudson region five days apart in March, with peak outages totaling over 650,000 households. Some lost power for over a week.

Investigators focused on three other 2018 storms: windstorms in April and May in Western New York, Plattsburgh, and Glens Falls, and a severe mid-Hudson thunderstorm, also in May.

The Public Service Commission continues to examine the response to these storms from other utilities, namely Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., and Consolidated Edison.

Both NYSEG and RG&E are part of Avangrid, an energy conglomerate servicing New York and New England.