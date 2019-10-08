Wolf makes another pitch for raising minimum wage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf posted his plan to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania on his Facebook and Twitter pages Tuesday morning.

The posts have already sparked a huge response with hundreds of comments and shares.

In the posts, Wolf said, “a person working full-time shouldn’t struggle to afford basic needs, but this is the reality for people making $7.25 an hour.”

The post shows a plan to immediately raise the wage to $12 with annual increases of 50 cents.

The last time Pennsylvania raised its minimum wage was in 2009.

“It’s been 10 years since Pennsylvania raised the minimum wage. It’s time to raise the wage,” Wolf said.