NEW YORK (AP) — A worker has been killed in a wall collapse at a construction site in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

It happened Monday morning on Norfolk Street, the site of a synagogue that was destroyed by fire in 2017.

Police say one unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second man was hospitalized with a leg injury. He was listed in stable condition.

Authorities did not say what caused the collapse.