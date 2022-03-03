Remarkable Women 2022

In recognition of International Women’s Month in March, WETM wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

WETM will celebrate local women that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

WETM looks forward to recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award.

One local winner will be selected to receive a $1,000 donation to a charity of her choice.

“Our four finalists will be eligible to be named our local Remarkable Woman of the Year – and then qualify to be named Nexstar Media Group’s national Woman of the Year. Our Remarkable Women campaign coincides with March’s celebration of Women’s History Month.”