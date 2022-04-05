(WETM) – Throughout the month of March, 18 News honored women across the Twin Tiers who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. While each of the women nominated was truly remarkable, Donna Vega was chosen as our local winner!

Donna overcame hardship as a victim of domestic violence, while also breaking barriers as a first-generation high school and college graduate. She is now in the process of getting her master’s degree, and actively volunteers and donates to those in need.

“I think every candidate deserves as much credit as I’m receiving right now, and I think it’s a beautiful thing that all these women are doing for the entire nation and our area,” said Donna.

Among a few other prizes, Donna gets to donate $1,000 to a charity of her choice. She will also be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award. Congratulations, Donna!

Remarkable Women is a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

Here are our four local finalists for 2021: