Remarkable Woman 2020: Local winner Debbie Wilson

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- March is national women’s month and WETM wants to help recognize the great contributions that women have in our community.

The Twin Tiers nominated dozens of remarkable women for the award. Four of those women were selected to be finalists. Today we announce that Deborah (Debbie) Wilson has been selected as the local finalist.

After Wilson’s daughter was murdered by the hand of an on-again-off-again boyfriend, Wilson wanted to help other survivors of domestic violence so that they would not face the same fate.

Wilson with the support of her husband and friends created the Elizabeth Rose Ministries. Through their organization, they helped decorate and furnish the homes of women who manage to escape their abusive homes.

They created a community and safe space for women to share their experiences allowing women to heal and find the strength to move on.

Wilson passed away in her home on January 14th, surrounded by her loved loves, she was 64.



Before she passed away, Phil Wilson nominated Debbie Wilson for the Remarkable Women Award, knowing that there was a good chance that she would not be with us by the time the winner would be announced.

Nancy Weaver, a close friend, and partner at the Elizabeth Rose Ministries will be representing Debbie Wilson for the Remarkable Woman Award.