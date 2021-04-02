Remarkable Women 2021: Megan Thompson announced as local winner

(WETM) — Throughout the month of March, 18 News introduced you to four remarkable women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

After overwhelming nominations from the community, Megan Thompson was chosen as our local winner to represent the Twin Tiers in a nationwide virtual event sponsored by our parent company, Nexstar.

Megan is a NICU mother who tragically lost one of her micro preemie twins 11 days after his birth. She now helps provide hope and strength to other NICU families on the same journey.

“The fact that I won and I’m being recognized—along with these really incredible women—for what we’re doing for our community, for being able to take the difficult things that we’ve been through and turn them around and do good with it and be recognized for the things we’re passionate about is really special,” Megan said. “It feels really good.”

Among a few other prizes, Megan gets to donate $1,000 to a charity of her choice. She will also be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award.

Congratulations, Megan!

From left to right: 18 News anchor Jordan Norkus; local winner Megan Thompson; Megan’s husband, Ryan Thompson

Remarkable Women is a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

