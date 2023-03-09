ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In celebration of Women’s History Month, 18 News is highlighting four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

Anne Caruana

This week we meet Anne Caruana, a Spanish teacher for BOCES in Elmira. She stepped out of retirement to help teach when there was a desperate need for educators in the Southern Tier.

Anne has taught for several years at Salamanca Jr/Sr high school, Trumansburg Central School District, and Thomas A. Edison. The Elmira native retired from teaching in 2018 and moved with her husband to as he was building a school.

After moving, she received a call to come back to Elmira and cover a maternity leave.

“I retired and thought I was done; I was asked to come back and do a maternity leave,” Anne said. “When my husband and I returned from Texas and agreed to do that and then took a year completely off, worked as a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed that one day a week and having fun.”

Anne and Family

When students returned to school following the pandemic, she was asked twice to return to teach. She was hesitant at first, but after noticing the need was there, she came back. Anne taught for 90 days that year as a substitute teacher, did another full year, and decided to teach full-time.

“What I like is that you learn from the students as much as they learn from you,” she explained. “You’re teaching a subject and you want them to have good lives. That’s it. I mean, I’m such a small part of their life. But you want it to be a good part of their life. “

In addition, to supporting students in the Southern Tier. Anne is highly dedicated to giving back to the community.

Quilt made by Anne.

She sings in church, knits, and is part of an organization called “Made with Love Ministry”.

“We make blankets and hats and different things that people need in the community,” Anne said. “And then also just supporting the support systems of our community, like our local food pantry, our church runs the food pantry.”

Remarkable Women is a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

One local winner will be selected to receive a $1,000 donation to a charity of her choice. They will then be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award.

Our second local finalist will be announced March 15.