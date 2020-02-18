Remarkable Women: Eileen Doppel

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- WETM wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. So we asked the community to nominate amazing women from all over the Twin Tiers for the nationwide Remarkable Women Award. This week, we sit down with Eileen Doppel about what makes her so remarkable.

Doppel is a criminal justice teacher at the GST Boces Bush Campus. She was nominated by her co-teacher Tammy Lotocky for her dedication and heart that Doppel gives to her students.

“They (the students) are all here because they want to make a difference, Mrs. Doppel is the perfect role model because she makes a difference every single day by being here,” Lotocky said.

Many of Doppel’s students share their love for their teacher in a web extra.

Doppel shines as a teacher in many ways. She is known for dressing up in elaborate costumes as apart of a teaching tool. She acts out crime scenarios or roleplays so that the students can get hands-on experience in the criminal justice world.

“She just put her heart into this whole entire program,” said 12th grader Samantha Smith.

But Doppel’s real impact came from her connection with the students. They say that she will sit and talk with them, making the students felt heard and cared for.

“It’s tough out there now and to get that support from somebody to keep you on track,” Doppel said.

And she provides that support.

“Sometimes when somebody is having issues with people at home, they go and talk with Doppel,” said Smith. “She’s very personable so she is very easy to talk to and to open up to.”

Doppel, not only listens, but she shares with the students about her own life making a genuine connection.

“She’s an open book, you can ask her anything and she’ll just tell you it all,” said Smith.

In February and March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

One local winner will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show. The national winner will be named in mid-March.