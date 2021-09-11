9/11 Flag Line on the Corning bridge

CORNING, NY (WETM) – To honor the lives lost and those that were impacted by the September 11th attacks, members of The Daughters of the American Revolution participated in a flag line on the Corning bridge.

These members flew their flags all morning until 10:03 a.m. to commemorate the time of the last plane crash on 9/11. Trucks and cars honked their horns as they drove past.

“I’m proud to be an American because of them, especially today,” said Linda Hasting Conway, Reagent of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Flag lines like this happened around the area as part of a region-wide effort led by the finger lakes veteran association.