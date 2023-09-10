Flags placed along the roadway at Elmira College to memorialize those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira College community will be gathering on Monday, Sept. 11 to honor the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

Elmira College students, faculty and administrators will gather in front of the college’s fountain on Monday morning to begin placing flags in the grass at 8:46 a.m., which is the time the first attack started 22 years ago.

Participants will place nearly 3,000 American flags in honor of all of the people who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Members of the Elmira Police Department and the Elmira Fire Department will be in attendance during this ceremony.

The Elmira College community has been placing flags along Park Place each year for the past nine years to memorialize the initial lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.