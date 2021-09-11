Watch Live: 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC

NEW YORK — On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes and carried out attacks against several targets, including the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan; nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands more were injured.

Twenty years later, many first responders and civilians who were working or were around the toxic conditions continue to deal with health issues or have since died.

Family members of victims gather on the Memorial Plaza — like past years — to read aloud the names of those killed two decades ago.

The ceremony will hold various moments of silence to commemorate the times in which the events took place 20 years ago.

The ceremony is exclusive to those that have lost family members on 9/11.