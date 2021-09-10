We Remember: Nation marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – 18 News anchor Zach Wheeler reflects on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

The attacks on September 11th, 2001, forever changed the soul of this nation.

Innocent victims going through their normal morning routines when terror struck. At the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania nearly 3,000 people were killed.

Now 20-years-later the emotions from that horrific day. The pain of such overwhelming loss still lingers in the hearts of so many. Yet, so does our resolve. Along with our commitment to making sure the world remembers what happened that day and the many lives lost.

On Saturday, millions will pause across the country. Thousands will gather at memorials in New York, Shanksville, and at the Pentagon.

As Americans, we must never forget. We must always remember!

Zach Wheeler ~ 18 News Anchor
Dozens of iconic buildings, landmarks and institutions across NYC and beyond will be illuminating their facades or rooftops in sky blue as part of “Tributes in Light” on the anniversary of 9/11. The campaign itself is an extension of the longstanding “Tribute in Light” art installation in Lower Manhattan, which comprises of two vertical columns of white light representing the Twin Towers. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

