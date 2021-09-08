World Trade Center Sphere symbolizes peace and strength

NEW YORK (WPIX) – Twenty years ago, the bronze sculpture sitting in the World Trade Center plaza was a popular sight to see.

The Twin Towers collapsed around the sphere. It’s battle scars, dents and holes are still visible.

On this anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Mike Burke said the globe has even more significance.

His brother, FDNY Captain Billy Burke, was killed in the North Tower.

“It’s hard to believe that 20 years later the battle is essentially still going on,” he says.

Mike Burke helped save the sphere and return it to Ground Zero in 2017.

The sphere was initially moved to Battery Park in 2002 as the memorial was being constructed.

“It’s the only artifact that’s above ground. It’s the truth and the real thing,” he says.

Burke will spend this September 11th with members of his brother’s firehouse on East 40th Street in Manhattan.