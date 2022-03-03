Best funny holiday card

Funny holiday cards are a wonderful way to raise spirits during the winter months. Funny Christmas cards featuring cartoons or lewd humor first appeared in the 1950s. Nowadays, family-friendly holiday cards can be bought almost anywhere.

Which funny holiday cards are best?

Technology has helped some aspects of the holiday season move online. Shopping, in particular, is much easier with online retailers. Another convenience is the e-card, an electronically sent greeting card. This card cuts out the traditional selecting, buying, writing and mailing processes.

However, some people still love to receive a happy holidays card. Funny holiday cards can be more memorable for some, because who doesn’t like to laugh? You can make your holiday message amusing and unique by sending this Snowman vs. Rabbit Merry Christmas Card this holiday season.

What to know before you buy a funny holiday card

Offensiveness

Go easy with holiday humor when sending to someone you aren’t very familiar with. Some people may not share your spirit and become offended by it. Remember, the holiday season is a religious affair for many people, and making comedy of it may not go down too well with some folks. There are many other great types of holiday cards, and something can be found for everybody.

Cost

Consider who the card is for and how much appreciation they’ll have for your thoughts. Some people might dismiss a greeting card as irrelevant and take no joy from the witty message you tried to give.

If you must send a card to someone like this, consider a cost-effective mass-produced card from a box of 25. On the other hand, other people will probably love to receive a carefully chosen card that will make them laugh, making the cost worthwhile.

Personal touches

As holiday cards decline in popularity due to impersonal but convenient e-cards, making your holiday cards more personal has never been more needed. There are many ways you can do this:

Craft your own greeting card

Write a Christmas letter with the card

Include a festive family photo

Send a funny holiday card unique to the receiver’s humor

Include tickets to sports events or the theater as a gift

Include an invite to your home for a dinner or New Year’s party

Have children decorate the envelope with cute seasonal imagery

Include a gift card

What to look for in a quality funny holiday card

Good humor

Remember, what you may find funny, another may find offensive. Good humor is always a great thing when shared with those who appreciate it. Religious jokes are probably best avoided around this time, and use your own judgment with adult-themed humor.

Envelope

A beautifully crafted envelope with attention to detail can make your card even more unique. A colored envelope will stand out, with red being a popular holiday choice. However, the best way to make the envelope stand out is to have you or your children decorate it.

Choice

When buying a box containing numerous funny cards, there should be several jokes to choose from. Some people presume a package will include this, only to find that all the cards are the same once opened. Check the box carefully and if you’re in a store, ask before buying.

How much you can expect to spend on a funny holiday card

Holiday cards can be had for as little as $1 when buying single cards. A pack of 500 can cost up to $150. If you don’t need that many, then quality humorous cards should be around the $10 mark for boxes of 15-25 cards.

Funny holiday card FAQ

How can I make sure I don’t offend people with holiday humor?

A. The holiday season is the season for spreading joy. Unfortunately, some people may not find your brand of joy particularly funny. Of course, use your own judgment when sending cards to people you know well. However, for those neighbors and cousins you might not be as familiar with, consider sending a more straightforward card with more common holiday greetings on them.

Why can’t I just send everyone the same card?

A. You can. Consider the impact the same card will have on different people. Some may find it funny, and others won’t. Choosing the right humor for different people can be a fun part of the process. Personalizing cards for the right people will make your card even more appreciated and add to the festive mood.

What are the best funny holiday cards to buy?

Top funny holiday card

Noble Works Not Worth It Snowman vs. Rabbit Merry Christmas Card

What you need to know: It’s a hilarious card that has an image that’s inoffensive to anyone in any household.

What you’ll love: The humor of the card is quite unique, and the artwork is beautifully colored while retaining its wit. The snowy scene and traditional snowmen are fitting for the holiday season. The retailer has other humorous cards available if this one is not to your taste.

What you should consider: The message inside wishes Christmas greetings, so those celebrating another holiday may not find it suitable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top funny holiday card for the money

Hallmark Shoebox Funny Christmas Cards Assortment

What you need to know: These are good-quality, humorous Christmas cards the whole household can enjoy.

What you’ll love: The cards contain modern references. This makes them relevant to be sent from or received by younger people who may not feel connected to this jolly holiday tradition. The colors are vibrant, and the humor is inoffensive.

What you should consider: Although it’s a pack of 24, there are only four designs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Prints That Pop Santa’s Workshop Company Christmas Card

What you need to know: Personalize Christmas at the office with this great company Christmas card.

What you’ll love: You can make a customized greetings card for your workplace by having everyone’s faces from the office on display in Santa’s workshop. Personalize it further by adding your company’s logo and choosing the size of the card. Up to 25 staff members can be included in the card.

What you should consider: Returns and exchanges are not accepted, so make sure the photos you upload are clear and the company logo is correct.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

