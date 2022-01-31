Best small curling iron

Make sure to regularly clean your curling iron to ensure the best results; a good method is to wipe a cooled but still warm barrel with a damp cloth after each styling session.

Which small curling iron is best?

There are innumerable ways to style one’s hair depending on which products and tools you have access to. One of the most commonly used and affordable tools for hairstyling is the curling iron. Small curling irons, in particular, are an excellent way of adding a nice, tight curl.

One of the best small curling irons is the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron. The titanium barrel is the best money can buy, plus this small curling iron features 50 heat levels for precision styling.

What to know before you buy a small curling iron

Barrels

Curling iron barrels come in many forms besides the basic straight barrel, including spiral, spherical, conical and various specialty barrels.

Spiral barrels: Spiral barrels utilize grooves on the barrel that your hair is placed into to guide your hair into curls.

Spiral barrels utilize grooves on the barrel that your hair is placed into to guide your hair into curls. Spherical: Spherical barrels are similar to spiral barrels, except they use a barrel spaced by equally sized spherical bulges instead of etched grooves to guide your hair.

Spherical barrels are similar to spiral barrels, except they use a barrel spaced by equally sized spherical bulges instead of etched grooves to guide your hair. Conical: Conical barrels are wide at the base and narrow at the tip, giving you a greater range of possible curl size and shape depending on where you wrap your hair around.

Conical barrels are wide at the base and narrow at the tip, giving you a greater range of possible curl size and shape depending on where you wrap your hair around. Specialty: Specialty barrels vary. Some options include automatic barrels, multipronged barrels to create unique shapes and swappable barrels with a compatible base.

Heat

There are two elements of heat to understand before purchasing a small curling iron: speed and temperature.

Speed: Speed refers to how quickly your curling iron reaches its styling heat. Low-cost curling irons can take as long as several minutes while high-cost options can reach their styling heat as quickly as a handful of seconds.

Speed refers to how quickly your curling iron reaches its styling heat. Low-cost curling irons can take as long as several minutes while high-cost options can reach their styling heat as quickly as a handful of seconds. Temperature: The temperature of a curling iron considers the minimum/maximum range of available temperatures and how many settings a given curling iron has to offer. Most curling irons have min/max ranges between 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit with setting options between only one and as many as 50.

What to look for in a quality small curling iron

Barrel material

Curling irons use one of four materials for their barrels. Given in increasing quality, they are: metal, ceramic, tourmaline and titanium. Metal barrels easily damage your hair and are only found in the cheapest options. Ceramic and Tourmaline barrels increase how evenly the barrel heats, decrease frizz and the chances of hair damage and are more durable. Titanium barrels can be expensive but provide best results across the board.

Extras

Some curling irons include more than just the iron with a common inclusion being heat-resistant gloves to protect your skin against accidental contact with the hot barrel. Others include a stand to hold the iron away from your counter while hot or have various features like automatic shut-off or cool tipped barrels.

How much you can expect to spend on a small curling iron

Curling iron prices range anywhere between $10-$100 or more depending on its quality, size and range of features. Curling irons less than $20 aren’t recommended for more than occasional use while those $50 and above are recommended should they see considerable usage.

Small curling iron FAQ

Is there a difference between a curling iron and a curling wand?

A. Curling irons and curling wands accomplish similar tasks, creating curls and waves, but they use different methods which affect the finished look. Curling irons utilize a clamp that holds the hair in place during styling and creates a tighter curl while curling wands require you to wind and hold your hair around the barrel using only your hand and creates a looser curl.

What does the size of the curling iron’s width affect?

A. The width of the curling iron used is what determines how tight of a curl you can create. Small curling irons use barrels typically measuring between three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch to create tight curls with progressively larger barrels. Some measure up to 2 inches in width, eventually creating loose waves rather than curls. Some ultra-small curling irons, as little as half an inch, can be used to create ringlets instead of curls.

What are the best small curling irons to buy?

Top small curling iron

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron

What you need to know: This small curling iron from BaBylissPRO is on the pricey side but is one of the best curling iron options you can find.

What you’ll love: This small curling iron is available in three-quarter-inch and 1-inch lengths. A combo package is also available with a flat iron and the 1-inch curling iron. The titanium barrel provides exceptionally even heating along the barrel with several heat levels to choose from.

What you should consider: Some rare reports of consumers receiving faulty curling irons. The curling iron can become hotter than is comfortable, to the point of burning finer hairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top small curling iron for the money

Conair INFINITIPRO Nano Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Iron

What you need to know: This low-cost small curling iron option from Conair provides maximum value and performance at half the cost of the BaBylissPRO option.

What you’ll love: This small curling iron is available in three-quarter-inch and 1-inch lengths. Five heat settings and an auto-off function safely manage the dangers of a curling iron with a tourmaline ceramic barrel for even heat distribution and frizz reduction.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported discomfort with the high strength of the clamp and there are rare reports of the curling iron ceasing to function after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Duomishu 6-in-1 Curling Iron Set

What you need to know: This six-in-one curling iron/curling wand set covers nearly all of your needs at an excellent price point.

What you’ll love: The accessories included are two small curling irons (.74-inch and 1-inch), a medium curling iron (1.25-inch), two small curling wands (. 35-. 7 and .74-1 inch) and a small spiral curling wand (1 inch). The ceramic used ensures an even distribution of heat and durability.

What you should consider: There are only three available heating options, which cover 300 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. The included heat-resistant glove is low quality compared to the curling set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.