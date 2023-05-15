BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

NOW, ON AMAZON’S PRIME VIDEO, YOU CAN CLEARLY HEAR WHAT ALL THE CHARACTERS ARE SAYING

IN THIS ARTICLE:

We’ve all been there. You get the best HD TV possible for a beautiful, lifelike viewing experience, but the dialogue sounds muffled and pushed to the background. To compensate, you inch up that volume. It starts with a few clicks, but you keep raising the level until even the quiet conversations are easy to hear. Then the music comes on, and it ‘s so loud, your car alarm goes off due to the vibrations.

Now, on Amazon’s Prime Video, there’s another way. It is called Dialogue Boost, and it is built right into the streaming service, so you don’t need to buy any additional equipment to take advantage of this technology.

HOW DOES DIALOGUE BOOST WORK?

Dialogue Boost originally was intended for viewers with specific listening needs, but it can be used by anyone. This AI-based feature identifies sections in the soundtrack where sound effects, music and other audio might bury the dialogue. Instead of raising the volume of a specific channel, it isolates and amplifies just the dialogue, no matter where it sits in the mix, so everything the characters are saying is easier to hear.

WHERE DO I FIND AMAZON’S DIALOGUE BOOST?

Amazon’s Dialogue Boost is located in the audio and subtitles drop-down menu on your device. This menu will let you know if the feature is available for the content. It will also give you two options: “English Dialogue Boost: Medium” and “English Dialogue Boost: High.” This way, you can set the Dialogue Boost to your needs.

BEST TVS THAT LET YOU ENJOY AMAZON’S DIALOGUE BOOST FEATURE

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

To get the most out of your streaming experience, you need an HD TV. This model lets you view your content in 4K Ultra HD. It has built-in Alexa for hands-free controlling and features three HDMI ports, so you can also connect cable or satellite and a video game console.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

The Echo Show is a smart home device that lets you control all your compatible home devices and helps you stay in touch with family. This model has a large 10.1-inch HD screen, so it can serve as a streaming device in your kitchen or wherever you decide to place it.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon’s Fire tablets are an excellent way to stream content where you want. You can start in the living room and take it to your bedroom as it gets later without missing a single scene. This model has a 10.1-inch HD display and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours.

Fire TV Cube

A Fire TV device turns your regular TV into a smart one. You can use this to watch content on Amazon Prime on any TV. This model is twice as powerful as a Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It delivers super-fast speeds and offers hands-free operation with built-in Alexa.

Fire TV Stick 4K

A Fire TV Stick is the best value for someone who wants immediate access to streaming content. It opens the door to over a million TV episodes and movies. For convenience, the Alexa voice remote lets you control all of your content with your voice.

