BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Travel gear on Amazon is on steeper discount than Black Friday

Although Black Friday has come and gone, there are tons of notable travel deals to shop this week. Whether you’re shopping for a globetrotter, someone who goes on frequent weekend trips, or yourself, we’ve been scouring the web for the latest and greatest travel Cyber Monday deals on Amazon worth shopping.

With Travel Tuesday around the corner, we’ll keep a close eye on ongoing travel deals so you can score incredible offers on all the gear you need to make the most of your upcoming adventures — whether it’ll be a spontaneous road trip or a weekslong holiday. We can guarantee you’re sure to find the best travel deal to suit your needs and budget in this guide.

30% OFF

This water-resistant, best-selling hanging toiletry bag features four zippered compartments for stowing all your favorite toiletries upright. It even has elastic strips within for securing them.

33% OFF

These TSA carry-on approved bottles come in a convenient 4-pack, each holding 3 ounces of your most-used liquids. The set includes a high-quality transparent wash bag with a zipper, saving you space and allowing you to travel like a pro. With a cutting-edge three-layer leak-proof design, these bottles guarantee to keep your liquids securely sealed, eliminating the risk of leakage or overflow in your luggage.

48% OFF

Streamline your packing process with this budget-friendly packing cube set — which is now 48% off. The six-piece set will help you efficiently save space, organize your belongings, and reduce stress with four carefully sized cubes – slim (1), small (2), medium (2), and large (1)– ensuring a perfect fit for all your essentials. Crafted with uncompromising durability, the cubes feature tear-resistant, water-resistant materials, reinforced double seams, and high-density stitching, making them stronger than the competition.

15% OFF after on-page coupon and “W5IVPGA3L513” Promo Code

Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray is a must-have for entertaining and organizing your little ones on the go — especially on road trips. It’s crafted from kid-safe materials and features a spacious dry erase top, safety strap, tablet holder, mesh pockets, and cup holder for stress-free travel experiences. You can get it for 15% off after clipping the on-age coupon and inputting the promo code “W5IVPGA3L513” at checkout.

40% OFF

Embark on your travels with the Kenneth Cole Reaction “Out of Bounds” Collection – a 3-piece lightweight hard-side luggage set featuring multi-directional 4-wheel spinners for effortless maneuvering, shock-resistant ABS construction for durability, superior interior organization, and a sleek design, ensuring a stylish and stress-free journey wherever you’re heading.

25% OFF

Protect your 16-inch laptop with tomtoc’s Military-Grade Laptop Shoulder Bag, equipped with dual-density foam padding to resist drops, weather-resistant CORDURA ballistic nylon, and YKK Zippers for unmatched durability. This sleek case, which can be carried with a hand strap or shoulder strap, is now available at a 25% discount for Cyber Monday, ensuring both comfort and confidence for your laptop.

20% OFF

Measuring 70″ in length and 56″ in width when unfolded, this travel blanket will keep you cozy on your next adventure. Better yet, its versatile design allows for use as a travel pillow or blanket, and it’s machine washable for easy maintenance, making it a thoughtful travel gift for any travel enthusiast.

10% OFF with promo code “W5IVPGA3L513”

This accessory is the ultimate travel essential for planes, trains, or any mode of transport with a tray table. This versatile tray serves as a convenient kids’ lap desk, tablet holder, activity area, and food catcher, complete with an airplane pockets organizer and a carabiner clip for added travel convenience. It’s machine washable and 10% off for Cyber Monday.

44% OFF

Upgrade your beauty routine with this nifty Travel Makeup Brush Holder, crafted from food-grade silicone in a chic khaki color, featuring a secure flap cover to prevent brushes from falling out, and a textured inner surface for keeping your brush heads spotless. Easy to clean and now 44% off for Cyber Monday, this sleek and practical holder is the perfect companion for keeping your makeup essentials organized and without taking up too much space while you travel.

35% OFF

The Philips One by Sonicare is an intelligently designed rechargeable toothbrush that delivers better results than a manual brush, all without taking up as much room as a full-sized electric toothbrush. It sports a slender build and comes in a sleek carrying case. You can cop one for 35% off this Cyber Monday.

Discover More Cyber Monder Travel Deals Worth Shopping

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.