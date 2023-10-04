Score deals on Apple products now

The Prime Big Day Deals sale is set to go live on Oct. 10 and 11, but there are several deals to snag now. It’s the best time to save big on pricey items you’ve had your eye on. Few are pricier and hotter than Apple products, so we’ve rounded up the best deals of the Amazon October Prime sale.

October Prime Day: Here are the best early deals

The Prime fall sale event in October is offering endless can’t-miss deals on merchandise across all categories — including Apple must-haves like Apple AirTags, which we loved when we tested them in the BestReviews Testing Lab. Interested in taking home something new from Apple? Here are the best Apple deals now for the upcoming October Prime sale.

The deals below were last updated on Oct. 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. PT.

Shop this article: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, Apple AirTags and Apple TV 4K 2nd Generation

Apple products and more on sale now

Apple 2020 MacBook Air 10% OFF

Don’t let its release year fool you — the 2020 MacBook Air is more than enough for most needs in 2023. It’s a little small but also comfortable to carry and keeps up with the heaviest work days without a slowdown or a woefully depleted battery. Even on this 8-gigabyte RAM model, you can perform basic 4K video editing thanks to a super-efficient M1 chipset.

Apple TV 4K 2nd Generation 27% OFF

Most TVs come with their own software, but the Apple TV 4K is the one streaming box worth adding to your home theater. Its user interface is a lot more intuitive than what most sets have built-in, and this model soars through menus with a processor powerful enough to run App Store games. Other platforms skimp on certain apps, but almost everything is available on tvOS — all easily searchable by voice with a sleek Siri remote. We’ve found Apple TV’s AirPlay integration fun, allowing us to mirror Apple devices on a TV with fluid fidelity.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation 20% OFF

The 2nd Gen AirPods Pro boast an H2 chip for superior active noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The updated controls let you swipe the stem of the earbud to adjust the volume and hold it to change noise-cancellation settings. Plus, you’ll get six hours of listening time on a full charge.

Apple AirTags 10% OFF

We put these trackers to the test and were impressed with how easy they were to set up and use. The Find My app gave us accurate directions to locate our missing items, and the AirTag made a pinging sound to help us find them even faster. The one-tap setup automatically syncs with your iPhone or iPad, and the iP67 protection rating means it’s safe from dust and water damage. Plus, the battery is replaceable and lasts over a year.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack 5% OFF

Never run out of power with this high-quality portable battery charger. It’s easy to attach to your phone and provides safe, automatic wireless charging. Credit cards don’t interfere with it, and if you have a 20-watt power adapter, you can quickly juice up the battery pack and your iPhone simultaneously.

Apple MagSafe Charger 15% OFF

Wireless charging is practically a staple of every modern iPhone, so you’ll want a MagSafe charger. This charger’s magnetic alignment is compatible with any iPhone as old as the iPhone 12, but it also supports Qi charging for older models. Additionally, it works with most AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones 35% OFF

These headphones have a foldable design, deliver outstanding sound quality and boast an Apple W1 chip for secure Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll get up to 40 hours of listening time, and the cushioned ear cups make them comfortable enough to wear for prolonged periods. Plus, they work with iOS and Android devices.

Apple Pencil 1st Gen 10% OFF

Increase your productivity when working on your iPad with this Apple Pencil. It’s a responsive stylus pen perfect for drawing, taking notes and sketching, and it lets you create subtle shading and execute artistic effects with superior precision. It comes with an extra tip and a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter.

Apple 15-Inch MacBook Air 2023 (M2) ADD TO WISHLIST

A newcomer to Apple’s more affordable line of laptops, this 15-inch MacBook Air comes with the same specs and performance capability as recent MacBook Pros, the premium line of laptops for Apple. During testing, we found that it performed just as well as the 13-inch 2022 M2 MacBook Pro but also offers MagSafe charging, a thinner, lighter design and a more impressive screen.

More Apple deals we love

Check out deals for the upcoming fall Prime sale here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best Apple discounts.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna and Quentyn Kennemer write for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.