Which gifts for frequent fliers are best?

Have that friend or family member who’s always on the go and can’t stop racking up the frequent flier miles?

Products that make that next vacation or business trip a little easier are sure to earn high marks with the world travelers in your life. There are a lot of things that can make their time in the airport and on planes, trains, and buses more tolerable, even enjoyable.

We asked someone who flies more than 400,000 miles in a year what products are the best, and incorporated his answers into this year’s guide. So, check out these can’t-miss gifts if you really want to wow the globe trotters on your list.

Bose Quiet Comfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones

For the traveler who needs a little peace and quiet on their next flight, these noise-canceling earbuds from Bose are a lifesaver. They can plug them into a phone or tablet to listen to their own music or take advantage of in-flight movie options without letting a cranky child or chatty seatmate bug them. Peace and quiet are an unbeatable gift for any traveler.

Sold by Amazon

Anker portable charger

Your jet-setting loved one will never be caught with a dead phone or tablet battery on the road again with this reliable portable charger from Anker. It’s actually one of the highest capacity portable chargers on the market, which means it can charge most Apple and Android devices several times before needing its own recharge.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet

Banish boredom on flights, train rides, and car trips for the traveler in your life with this Fire tablet. They can download their favorite movies or TV shows, listen to music, or read a good book all on a single device, which offers up to 10 hours of battery life to last through nearly any trip.

Sold by Amazon

Topo Designs Dopp Kit

Every traveler needs a sturdy, practical toiletry bag, and this Dopp Kit definitely hits all the marks. Its Cordura nylon construction is rugged enough for any type of travel, and the water-resistant design means leaks or spills won’t become a bigger mess in a suitcase. Plus, the interior lining makes it super easy to clean after a trip.

Sold by Backcountry

Huzi Infinity Pillow

It can be nearly impossible to get comfy on a plane, so your frequent flier is sure to appreciate this infinity pillow when they need to catch some zzz’s. Its unique shape is designed to provide comfort in any sleeping position and can be adjusted to suit any traveler’s preferences. The natural bamboo fabric is also super soft for added comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Aesop Arrival Travel Kit

Having travel-sized toiletries ready to go makes packing so much easier. This kit contains top-quality products from Aesop that can leave any traveler feeling fresh and clean no matter how far they’ve gone, and it’s easy to refill the bottles once they’re depleted.

Sold by Amazon

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

For a personal bag that holds the essentials a traveler needs within easy reach, this stylish tote fits the bill in a major way. Its top zipper closure and outer snap tab keep all belongings secure, and the interior lining is water-resistant to prevent any leaks or messes.

Sold by Amazon

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Bambino Compact Dryer

These days, most hotels have in-room hairdryers, but you can’t always count on their quality. The traveler in your life is sure to love this travel-friendly dryer that offers the power of a full-sized model in a compact body that won’t weigh down a suitcase.

Sold by Amazon

FjÃ¤llrÃ¤ven KÃ¥nken 16L Backpack

Forget traveling with a purse; this stylish but durable day pack from Fjallraven is the perfect traveler’s alternative to the usual handbag. It’s got both top carry handles and shoulder straps, and it even features a removable seat pad so your friend can comfortably sit while waiting to catch a bus or having lunch al fresco.

Sold by Backcountry

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

Staying hydrated during travel is essential for looking and feeling good. Any adventurer can use this Hydro Flask that keeps up to 18 ounces of their favorite beverage cold for up to 24 hours or warm for up to 12. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel, too, so there’s no need to worry about BPA or phthalates contaminating the water.

old by Amazon

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask

Travelers who want to get some sleep on their next flight or train ride need a high-quality mask to block the light. This one features a contoured-cup design, so it creates a blackout effect, but there’s no uncomfortable pressure on the eyes. Restfulness is a much-welcomed gift for any weary traveler.

Sold by Amazon

eBags Classic Packing Cubes

If your traveler isn’t the best packer, these cubes can be a real game-changer for their next trip. They make organizing clothing and other items inside a suitcase a piece of cake, and they also protect clothes from getting wrinkled on long flights.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.