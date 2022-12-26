Winter coats come in all lengths, materials and designs, ensuring there are options for everyone.

Which women’s winter coat for extreme cold is best?

If you live in a geographical area that experiences continuous cold climates or all four seasons, then you’re no newbie when it comes to the frigid temperatures of winter. Even though curling up on the couch with multiple blankets and a steaming cup of hot cocoa is ideal for the dead of winter, people’s lives don’t always allow for such luxuries. A well-made and well-insulated winter coat is essential for anyone who has to brave the great outdoors on a regular basis during the colder seasons or year-round in consistently brisk environments.

Whether you’re going on a holiday hike or walking from the parking lot into the office, you’re going to want a durable winter coat to keep you toasty.

What to know before you buy a women’s winter coat for extreme cold

Price

If you’re shopping for a durable winter coat that will keep you warm and dry in the coldest of temperatures, price ranges can be on the higher end. However, it’s important to keep in mind that higher pricing usually indicates durable, well-insulated, high-quality products.

Style

Whether you prefer longer winter coats or shorter, puffier or compact winter coats, there is an array of styles. Many winter coats come with detachable hoods, adjustable zippers and insulated sleeve cuffs for extra coverage. If you often wear layers during the winter months, opt for a winter coat that isn’t overly fitted. The length of your winter coat also may depend on your tolerance of the cold. If the chill seeps into your bones relatively easily, a calf-length jacket may be best. However, if you’re short in stature or aren’t a fan of excess material, a mid-thigh or regular length coat will better suit your needs.

No matter what style you choose, winter coats are designed to go with winter boots, gloves and scarves.

What to look for in a quality women’s winter coat for extreme cold

Material

Winter coats are made with a variety of different materials, but there are a few specific fabrics used specifically when designing a product meant for harsh temperatures.

For example, wool is a popular fabric that is lightweight, sturdy and has natural insulation.

is a popular fabric that is lightweight, sturdy and has natural insulation. Down filler is one of the warmest materials you can invest in when looking for a winter coat, especially if you live in a colder location. The material insulates via your body heat trapped within the coat, providing top-notch warmth. While down is an excellent material for a winter coat, it’s also one of the most expensive due to its high quality.

filler is one of the warmest materials you can invest in when looking for a winter coat, especially if you live in a colder location. The material insulates via your body heat trapped within the coat, providing top-notch warmth. While down is an excellent material for a winter coat, it’s also one of the most expensive due to its high quality. If you live in a wetter climate that has frigid temperatures, polyurethane laminate, otherwise referred to as PUL, is great for completely waterproof coats. Laminated fabrics are common for water-resistant products, but are of lesser quality.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s winter coat for extreme cold

Depending on what aspects of a winter coat are essential to you, a resilient, long-lasting winter coat can range from $100-$2,500.

What’s the best women’s winter coat for extreme cold to buy?

Top women’s winter coat for extreme cold

The North Face Women’s Arctic Down Parka

What you need to know: Waterproof and breathable, consumers will stay dry and fashionable in frigid temperatures.

What you’ll love: This parka is made of 550-fill down insulation, which will keep consumers warm on those extra-cold days. Its slim fit, mid-thigh cut and removable insulated hood are stylish and offer a variety of looks.

What you should consider: Consumers warn that product runs large.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top women’s winter coat for extreme cold for the money

Steve Madden Women’s Long Chevron Maxi Puffer Coat

What you need to know: This Steve Madden coat is perfect for winter weather with its long silhouette, fleece lining and pillow collar.

What you’ll love: Fleece lines the entirety of this winter coat.

What you should consider: This coat does flare out a bit at the bottom, so it is not completely slim-fitting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Women’s Columbia Suttle Mountain Faux-Fur Hood Insulated Coat

What you need to know: Water-resistant, this faux-down-insulation coat is fashionable and warm.

What you’ll love: This knee-length coat is designed with an adjustable storm hood, faux-fur trim and a two-way zipper front. Heavyweight, it has Sherpa lining and is Omni-heat thermal reflective.

What you should consider: Consumers warned that it can be too small in the chest area.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

