Best cashmere turtleneck

In other parts of the world, turtlenecks go by different names — they’re called “polo necks” in the United Kingdom and “skivvies” down under in Australia.

Which cashmere turtlenecks are best?

When the leaves change colors and the air begins to get nippy, sweater weather has officially begun — what better excuse for bringing out your favorite turtlenecks from the back of your closet? Whether your collection includes tried and true staples or needs a cold-weather upgrade, you can never go wrong with a cashmere turtleneck.

Be it knitted and oversized or thin and fitted, there are many styles you can choose from. If you’re looking for a minimalistic turtleneck that isn’t too heavy yet still keeps you warm, check out the Lauren Ralph Lauren Turtleneck Sweater.

What to know before you buy a cashmere turtleneck

Neckline

There are two main types of turtleneck necklines: the mock neck and the actual turtleneck that can be folded over. A mock neck fits up to the middle of your neck and doesn’t usually feature any extra material, while a traditional turtleneck can be folded down underneath your jawline. Decide which style you prefer.

Both neckline styles have a similar effect once they’re on. Mock necks are known to be very minimal and aren’t fussy to deal with, while a full turtleneck offers more coverage and looks more classic.

Designs

Similar to the cashmere sweater, cashmere turtlenecks are very popular due to their durability and coziness. They’re constructed in a wide range of fits, silhouettes, colors and patterns to please any style. Keep in mind which design details fit your own personal style and if you prefer a relaxed or fitted silhouette, or a specific color or pattern.

Styling

Elevate your look by adding a nice pair of bottoms such as jeans or a skirt when wearing a turtleneck — it can help make your outfit more modern. Pants and skirts with slim or flared silhouettes break up the straight lines seen in turtlenecks. Regardless of whether you’re wearing one alone or as a layer, adding accessories for additional style can make you look dressed up or down.

When wearing a turtleneck by itself, any type of long necklace or statement piece with beading or large jewels can complement the garment’s high neckline. Longer earrings such as hoops, teardrop or diamond-shaped options are great for experimenting with since they help draw even more attention to your face.

What to look for in a quality cashmere turtleneck

Sleeves

Turtlenecks have a range of different sleeve lengths depending on the sweater’s design, including sleeveless, short sleeve, half-sleeve, three-quarters or long-sleeve. When checking for a proper fit, your turtleneck’s sleeves should fall just below your wrist bone and shouldn’t extend past your hands or they’re too long.

Hemline

The majority of turtleneck hemlines end above your hips, but some turtlenecks feature lengths that range from cropped, hip, thigh or floor length. Cropped hemlines stop at the lower half of your torso, while longer hems can fall to your thigh or ankles. Bear in mind your own height when choosing the right hemline, since you don’t want your sweater to appear too long or short for your body type.

Fit

Turtlenecks are available in different fits that can be body-hugging or flowy depending on the cut. Depending on the sweater’s silhouette, the overall aesthetic of your outfit can change. For example, a boxy turtleneck looks best with form-fitting bottoms like skinny jeans or a pencil skirt.

However, since turtlenecks are usually slim-fitting and relatively long, they can also be tucked in or out based on how modern you want your look to be. Vintage turtleneck styles are a bit on the floppier side and don’t sit as close to the neck, but this is normal.

How much you can expect to spend on a cashmere turtleneck

You can find well-made cashmere turtlenecks in the $30-$150 range if you stay on the lookout for retailer discounts. More expensive prices are reflective of a well-made turtleneck that’s been made from durable materials and should last a while in your closet.

Cashmere turtleneck FAQ

Where did the turtleneck get its name?

A. Rumor has it that the turtleneck is named after the act of a turtle retreating and emerging from its shell. This can be seen in the garment’s collar design that can be wrapped around your neck. Most are constructed from a knit material that can be folded over or left rolled up.

What’s the difference between a turtleneck and a turtleneck sweater?

A. Turtleneck sweaters are usually much warmer than traditional turtlenecks, since the former can be made from heavier materials such as wool blends. Regular turtlenecks are worn as layering pieces underneath a different garment and can be fairly lightweight and less insulating. However, both offer their own unique benefits.

How should a rollneck turtleneck fit?

A. Rollnecks should never exceed the top of your neck, but rather should hit just under your chin, ensuring your turtleneck neckline isn’t too long. Experts suggest a turtleneck should have an equal fit in both your chest and body that’s complementary to your figure. About 2 to 2.5 inches of extra fabric in the top’s waist is a foolproof measurement.

What’s the best cashmere turtleneck to buy?

Top cashmere turtleneck

Lauren Ralph Lauren Turtleneck Sweater

What you need to know: Featuring a ribbed hem and cuffs, this turtleneck adds a simple touch of sophistication to the overall design. The fabric is lightweight, soft and retains heat well.

What you’ll love: This sleek turtleneck adds interest to any outfit, whether you pair it with jeans or a skirt. Available in five colors, this turtleneck is a silk and cashmere blend that features a streamlined silhouette and slim fit.

What you should consider: Some wearers mention that the material can pill badly after just a few washes and can be fairly see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top cashmere turtleneck for the money

Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

What you need to know: Cute, lightweight and available in bright colors and a variety of sizes, this cozy turtleneck will give your basics collection a much needed refresh.

What you’ll love: The fabric is so soft that you don’t have to worry about it rubbing against your skin uncomfortably. Dyed with bright colors, each turtleneck is lightweight and breathable enough to layer underneath other clothing pieces like overalls and jumpsuits.

What you should consider: Wearers report that this sweater is more of a typical wool/cotton blend rather than complete cashmere and is prone to pilling.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

MANGO Women’s Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater

What you need to know: Featuring a loose neckline, long sleeves and a boxy fit, this turtleneck is great at moisture-wicking thanks to being made completely from cashmere.

What you’ll love: Falling to your mid-hip, you can either choose to tuck in or leave out the sweater, dressing it up or down. The attractive, relaxed turtleneck neckline can be adjusted according to your preference.

What you should consider: Although made from 100% cashmere, this turtleneck is on the pricier side and needs to be hand washed to maintain fabric’s integrity.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

