As temperatures fluctuate in most of the United States during the winter, the bomber jacket becomes an increasingly popular choice. A longtime staple of the transitional wardrobe, the bomber jacket is a versatile piece of clothing that can be dressed down for rugged outdoor wear or all the way up for a fancy event.

Bombers are easy to style, and since they come in so many cuts, colors and fabrics, including leather, satin and suede, there is sure to be one that matches your aesthetic and budget. Plus, you can layer your bomber with a sweater or scarf depending on how cold it is.

In this article: Landing Leathers Air Force A-2 Flight Bomber, Carhartt Loose Fit Firm Duck Insulated Flannel-Lined Jacket and Levi’s Men’s MA-1 Flight Jacket.

Best leather bomber jackets

Landing Leathers Air Force A-2 Flight Bomber

Although it’s not cheap, this classic jacket has the timeless style from the era in which it was originally designed, the early 1930s. Thankfully, unlike the originals, the Landing Leathers A-2 Bomber is made from smooth supple leather that can easily be treated with water repellent. With proper care, this jacket is sure to last.

Calvin Klein Classic Faux Shearling B-3 Bomber Jacket

This is an excellent, reasonably priced alternative to what is normally a prohibitively expensive style. Complete with buttery-soft faux suede, cozy sherpa lining and nicely aged hardware, this bomber has an elevated vintage look with a price that can’t be beat.

Best rugged bomber jackets

Carhartt Loose Fit Firm Duck Insulated Flannel-Lined Jacket

If you’re looking for something you can rely on to protect yourself on the job site or in an otherwise formidable outdoor environment, look no further. The loose fit leaves plenty of room for airflow or layering and is nicely tied together with a tight cinch at the waist. This prevents the fabric from getting in the way.

DRI Duck Cheyenne Jacket

It doesn’t get much heavier duty than this for bomber jackets. Made entirely from 12-ounce cotton canvas, it’s sure to keep you warm, dry and well-protected from stray sticks and rocks that may be poking into your trail.

Best formal bomber jackets

Levi’s MA-1 Flight Jacket

Although this jacket bears the MA-1 name, the tailored fit and neat faux-fur collar lend it a sense of modern formality that’s absent from the traditional military design. The collar is also removable, which lets the jacket be machine-washed and enhances its versatility.

Weatherproof Original Golf Bomber Jacket

Formal style meets outdoor functionality. With clean lines, a modern fit and a lovely matte finish that’s also water-repellent, this jacket can keep you warm and dry.

Calvin Klein Wool Bomber

This Calvin Klein bomber has a slightly oversized boxy shape designed to complement your shoulders and waist. Another benefit of this cut is that you can easily layer a chunky sweater or even a slimmer jacket right under the bomber.

Best urban bomber jackets

Alpha Industries MA-1 Flight Bomber Jacket

This iconic jacket was the first military-made jacket to become a mainstay of civilian fashion, created in 1948 by the U.S. military to replace the heavy, high-maintenance B-15 bomber jacket. This iteration stays close to its reliable roots in terms of quality and style versatility.

Stewart & Strauss Original Varsity Letterman

Although the letterman has taken on a life of its own, it grew out of the bomber jacket aesthetic and shares the same critical features of having a ribbed waist, ribbed cuffs and an overall cropped cut. This letterman gives the wearer a sense of retro-modernism, thanks to its wool and leather accents.

Boss Padded Nylon Bomber Jacket

This jacket is as functional as it is good-looking. The smooth nylon has strong repellent properties, and the padding is thick enough to keep you warm on a chilly night and thin enough to be layered for colder outings. This jacket is complemented with high-quality hardware, but it isn’t too friendly on the wallet.

Best quilted and puffer bomber jackets

Levi’s Diamond Quilted Bomber

This puffer combines the cut and fit of a bomber with the classic look of a formal quilted jacket. Although this jacket can’t be dressed to the nines, it’s a versatile piece that can be used for casual daytime wear, as well as for a dinner with friends.

Levi’s Corduroy Quilted Bomber Jacket

While this bomber is sure to repel the cold, you can count on it to attract looks. The corduroy gives the jacket an inviting, cozy texture you don’t usually see on bombers. The cut is also a bit slimmer, which makes it good for keeping the heat in.

Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Arctic Cloth Snorkel Bomber

This unique bomber has an opulent look, thanks to a vegan leather exterior and overstuffed filling. It’s complete with a removable hood and a high warmth rating, and its fit leaves room for layering when it gets extra cold.

Worth checking out

Tommy Hilfiger’s Soft Shell Active Filled Bomber Jacket is a stylish option if you need something heavier duty.

