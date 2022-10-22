Which Doja Cat merch is best?

Doja Cat is an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has had multiple top-10 hits on the Billboard charts since 2020. She’s created songs alongside megastars including Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. Her most popular songs include “Say So” and “Kiss Me More,” the latter of which went viral on TikTok. Luckily for Doja Cat fans, sometimes known as Kittenz, there is plenty of merchandise to show support for the singer.

The best piece of Doja Cat merchandise is the Planet Her T-shirt. This officially licensed shirt comes in black and features the cover of the “Planet Her” album sprawled across the front.

What to know before you buy Doja Cat merch

Doja Cat albums

Doja Cat has released three full-length studio albums since 2018. The first was titled “Amala,” which some fans will recognize as the artist’s real name. This album included a few hit singles including the TikTok viral hit “Candy.” It wasn’t until the album “Hot Pink” dropped the next year that Doja Cat began to jump into the hearts and minds of millions of fans around the world. “Say So,” the biggest single from the album, featured rap superstar Nicki Minaj and reached the #1 spot on the Billboard charts. “Planet Her” is Doja Cat’s newest album and includes a slew of merchandise to go with its release. Most of the Doja Cat merchandise that you will find is from her latest album and singles.

Clothing types

Usually the clothing types offered for artists are standard T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts. These are the most popular items because they can fit most body types and styles. Doja Cat offers four T-shirt styles and two hoodies on her official Amazon store. The current offerings are from her latest studio album “Planet Her.” The cover art features Doja Cat floating in space and painted in vibrant colors and glitter. There are T-shirts and hoodies that feature the same cover art and others that show the title of her latest single “Kiss Me More.”

Other merch

Among the clothing in Doja Cat’s store are two smartphone cases. These cases are designed for the iPhone 12 and the Galaxy S20, among others. They come in all black with an image of Doja Cat covered in pink from the “Kiss Me More” single. They also include the artist’s name in bright blue and pink bubble lettering. You can even purchase her album directly from the store in an MP3 format or download it to stream from Amazon Music.

What to look for in quality Doja Cat merch

Officially licensed

If you’re buying a Doja Cat CD, it’s guaranteed to be officially licensed. That is to say, it’s straight from the artist herself and not a ripoff. For merchandise, this can be a little tricky. There are many third-party sellers that offer Doja Cat merchandise that are not authentic items. Officially licensed merchandise is always of a higher quality. Plus, it directly supports the artist. If you’re unsure if an item is officially licensed, check with the official Doja Cat website or her official page on Amazon.

Materials

There’s nothing worse than buying merchandise from your favorite artist and realizing you can’t wear it because the materials are uncomfortable. Doja Cat merchandise uses 100% cotton for solid colors such as black and white. The heathered varieties are made of soft material made of 50% cotton and 50% polyester.

Sizes and styles

High-quality Doja Cat merchandise comes in a wide variety of sizes. Officially licensed clothing from her store on Amazon includes adult T-shirts ranging from small sizes up to 3XL. All come in various widths and lengths. There is also youth sizing for small children that range from size 2 all the way up to size 12.

How much you can expect to spend on Doja Cat merch

Doja Cat merch ranges from $20 to $45.

Doja Cat merch FAQ

Does Doja Cat merch ship worldwide?

A. Some Doja Cat merch will ship worldwide if you are purchasing from her official Amazon store. Be sure to read all instructions during check out to ensure the item can ship to your country internationally.

Is Doja Cat merch true to size?

A. Yes. Doja Cat merch is labeled as “classic fit,” which means it is designed to be true to size. Be mindful if you are purchasing a product that is 100% cotton as it may shrink after washing.

What’s the best Doja Cat merch to buy?

Top Doja Cat merch

Doja Cat “Planet Her” T-shirt

What you need to know: Designed with the stunning “Planet Her” album cover, this all-black T-shirt is officially licensed.

What you’ll love: This T-shirt is 100% cotton, making it lightweight and comfortable. The black background of the shirt makes the graphics colors very vibrant.

What you should consider: Wash this shirt with dark colors because the black dye may bleed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Doja Cat merch for the money

Doja Cat “Kiss Me More” iPhone case

What you need to know: With this iPhone case, you can show your love of one of Doja Cat’s biggest singles.

What you’ll love: Protect your phone in style with this two-part protective case that includes a scratch resistant polycarbonate shell and a shock absorbent liner to keep your phone safe.

What you should consider: There are a lot of sizes for this phone case, so be sure you’re purchasing one that matches your phone model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Doja Cat “Kiss Me More” pullover hoodie

What you need to know: Doja Cat’s name is front and center on this all black hoodie that features vibrant accent colors and a large logo on the back.

What you’ll love: This cold weather hoodie is perfect for the fall and winter seasons because it’s made with 80% cotton to keep you warm and 20% polyester to keep you comfortable.

What you should consider: The “Kiss Me More” hoodie comes in unisex sizes for more generic fits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

