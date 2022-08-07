NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Parts Unlimited Unadilla National will be a little more special this year. The pro motocross staple will be the ninth race for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series season, which is celebrating 50 years of racing.

(Video Courtesy: American Motocross/Photo: Unadilla Motocross Facebook)

Fans from over forty countries and states will head to New Berlin, New York on August 13th for a big day of motocross action. Some of the top riders in the world will take to the course in search of an important win at Unadilla.

Top stars, Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, James Stewart, and the Lawrence brothers (Jett and Hunter) will take on one of the most unique tracks on the circuit, which includes the famed “sky shot” jump. Last year’s 450 winner Ken Roczen and 250 winner Jett Lawrence will have to not only fend off the series top stars, but also some of the best amateur riders, and several New York natives.

Monroe, New York native Justin Barcia will headline a strong field of home state riders looking for a special win. That field includes Cold Spring Harbor’s Justin Cooper and Bayside native Nick Romano.

Unadilla MX Track President Greg Robinson is excited to see all of the riders and fans on race day, but also is humbled that the track continues to be a vital part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series schedule.

“We are one of the only remaining facilities from the original schedule and for that to take place in a small town in Upstate New York is quite remarkable, said Robinson. The fact that people want to come from such long distances to see not only Unadilla, but our sport is humbling.”

In addition to the fierce on track competition, Robinson added that the track has a unique viewing experience for fans, due to the elevation changes which have set the track apart from others since its’ beginning fifty-three years ago.

“We’ve really tried to make the spectator experience special, said Robinson.

The track president added that Unadilla will be allowing camping to return this season. The fan experience can also be enhanced by free general admission bleacher seating and access tunnels throughout the facility.

Tickets for Saturday, August 13th are as follows:

– Saturday General Admission: $55 Adults

– $25 Kids (ages 6-11)

– Pit Pass (9am – 12pm) $25 (all ages)

Racing events will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the schedule is as follows:

– 8:00am Practice & Qualifying

– 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies

– 1:00pm First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

– 3:00pm Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

More information can be found on https://unadillamx.com/.