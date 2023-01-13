The license plate of a car parked in the Upper West is buried in snow January 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

(WETM) – Winter is in full swing here in the Twin Tiers. We have seen several snowstorms as well as hazardous ice conditions so far this year. As the weather gets colder, it is important that we give our vehicles extra attention to protect the frame and paint.

According to Valet Auto Wash, getting a car wash weekly is important. As ice, snow, and salt builds up on your car, they can wear down the exterior and damage sensors.

Another tip is to keep the undercarriage clean. Road debris can eat away at your undercarriage, making it important to clean off in the winter. It is recommended to spray the bottom of your car with water to remove any salt or other contaminants.

Lastly, check your tire pressure. Cold weather can affect your car’s tires. Be sure to check the pressure weekly to avoid a flat tire and add air if needed.