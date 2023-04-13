Which Ergobaby baby carrier is best?

Baby wearing is all the rage, but the wide range of carriers, wraps and slings can easily leave parents baffled. Ergobaby baby carriers are versatile and easy to use, plus they’re designed to help babies maintain an ergonomic position that’s important for hip health.

Some Ergobaby carriers are better suited to newborns and others to older babies and toddlers. The Ergobaby Omni 360 is a great choice for parents of babies or toddlers, as it’s suitable for kids of 7 to 45 pounds.

What to know before you buy an Ergobaby baby carrier

Carrying positions

Ergobaby carriers can accommodate kids in up to four positions, but not all carriers offer all of these positions. There’s a slightly different inward-facing configuration for newborns compared to older babies and children, so check the instructions if you’re unsure.

Inward: In this position, you wear your baby on your front, with their body facing inward, toward you. This is the only option for young babies.

In this position, you wear your baby on your front, with their body facing inward, toward you. This is the only option for young babies. Outward: In the outward-facing position, you still wear your baby on your front, but their body is facing outward, away from you. It’s suitable for babies from around 5 months.

In the outward-facing position, you still wear your baby on your front, but their body is facing outward, away from you. It’s suitable for babies from around 5 months. Back: The back position involves wearing your baby on your back with them facing the same direction as you. You can wear your baby in this way from 6 months old.

The back position involves wearing your baby on your back with them facing the same direction as you. You can wear your baby in this way from 6 months old. Hip: In the hip carry position, you wear your baby on your front, but over to one side. You can carry babies like this from 6 to 24 months.

Carrier models

These are some of the current popular Ergobaby carrier models.

Aerloom: Made from a breathable, stretchy fabric crafted from recycled materials, this carrier is lightweight, yet versatile and supportive. It’s suitable for babies from 7 to 35 pounds and can be used in inward, outward and back carry positions.

Made from a breathable, stretchy fabric crafted from recycled materials, this carrier is lightweight, yet versatile and supportive. It’s suitable for babies from 7 to 35 pounds and can be used in inward, outward and back carry positions. 360: This four-position carrier lets you wear your baby in any of the four positions. It’s suitable for babies from 4 months.

This four-position carrier lets you wear your baby in any of the four positions. It’s suitable for babies from 4 months. Omni 360: The Omni 360 is much like the standard 360 but it’s suitable for newborns of 7 pounds and up, with a maximum weight limit of 45 pounds.

The Omni 360 is much like the standard 360 but it’s suitable for newborns of 7 pounds and up, with a maximum weight limit of 45 pounds. Embrace: Designed for babies from 0 to 12 months, this carrier only offers inward-facing and outward-facing modes. It’s soft and not too bulky, great for people who don’t intend to babywear past 12 months.

Designed for babies from 0 to 12 months, this carrier only offers inward-facing and outward-facing modes. It’s soft and not too bulky, great for people who don’t intend to babywear past 12 months. Aura: The wrap carrier is Ergobaby’s only non-structured carrier. It’s ideal for people who want something lighter than a standard carrier.

What to look for in a quality Ergobaby baby carrier

Lumbar support

Look for models with a band around the back to offer decent lumbar support to the wearer. This is especially important as your child grows and gets heavier.

Adjustability

Most Ergobaby carriers are easily adjustable at the waist and the shoulders to accommodate people of different heights and weights.

Color

You can find carriers in a range of basic colors, as well as limited-edition hues and prints.

Breathability

Some carriers are made from breathable material or have breathable panels. This is great news in the warmer months, when babywearing can become unbearably warm.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ergobaby baby carrier

Wrap carriers start at around $50, while the most elaborate carriers cost up to $200.

Ergobaby baby carrier FAQ

Are Ergobaby carriers good for newborns?

A. This depends on the model. Some are suitable for babies from birth, while others are good for older babies, from around 4 months and over. In some cases, the carrier in its regular configuration is suitable for newborns, while others require a newborn insert (which should come with the carrier).

What’s more, even those that are suitable for use from birth have a minimum weight recommendation. So, if your newborn weighs less than 7 pounds, you may need to wait to use your carrier.

Is it safe for babies to sleep in carriers?

A. While babies shouldn’t sleep all night in carriers, purely for practical reasons, it’s perfectly safe to nap in them. In fact, the close contact between parent and baby helps newborns sleep longer and may reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

Of course, you should always make sure you’re monitoring your baby and practicing safe carrier use. Remember the acronym TICKS. This stands for:

T ight.

ight. I n view at all times.

n view at all times. C lose enough to kiss.

lose enough to kiss. K eep chin off the chest.

eep chin off the chest. Supported back.

What’s the best Ergobaby baby carrier to buy?

Top Ergobaby baby carrier

Ergobaby Omni 360

What you need to know: With a weight range of 7 to 45 pounds, it sees kids through from the newborn stage well into their toddler years.

What you’ll love: It has cool mesh paneling to help keep you and your baby from overheating. You can wear your baby inward-facing, outward-facing, on the back and on the hip. It’s comfortable to wear and easy to adjust.

What you should consider: Some people find it too bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ergobaby baby carrier for the money

Ergobaby Embrace

What you need to know: This simple carrier is for babies from birth to 12 months.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a fabric that’s soft and snug, yet breathable. You can use it in inward-facing and outward-facing positions. It’s easy to adjust and distributes weight evenly for your comfort.

What you should consider: While it can technically accommodate babies up to 25 pounds, Ergobaby doesn’t recommend it for those over 12 months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ergobaby Adapt

What you need to know: Suitable for babies and toddlers from 7 to 45 pounds, this is a versatile choice.

What you’ll love: It comes in a starry sky design. It’s suitable for inward carrying, back carrying and hip carrying. It’s comfortable to wear, with plenty of padding and support for parents.

What you should consider: Some buyers miss the outward-facing carry option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

