There’s nothing more adorable than baby booties, except for maybe babies themselves. A cross between socks and shoes, booties are soft-soled and designed to keep little feet warm, cozy and protected.

When your baby gets older, it’s a good idea to look for booties with tread or non-slip soles as your child tries to stand and take their first steps. While there are many cute options on the market, you also want to make sure booties fit correctly and fasten securely.

Fit

Booties shouldn’t be too tight, narrow or constricting. Your baby should be able to wiggle their toes. If your baby has chubby feet, look for stretchy materials that can accommodate the width of their foot.

Size

Baby booties come in sizes that correlate to your baby’s age range in months. For example, size 0-3 months will fit a newborn to a three-month-old. Size 6-12 months will fit infants in that age range. You can find booties that fit 0-24 months, depending on the brand.

Material

Booties are made from soft, flexible materials. Cotton, fleece and faux fur are commonly used. Booties may also feature lining made out of wool blends, faux sherpa or cotton. Select booties look like tiny boots or moccasins with leather exteriors.

Soles

Booties with gripper bottoms have rubber or polyurethane nonskid soles, usually in dots or other patterns. These can wear out so select a pair with durable grippers. Some booties feature faux leather soles or waterproof ones.

Closure

Most booties extend up the ankle. Many wrap around the ankle with a Velcro or snap closure. Other styles feature a drawstring or gentle elastic at the ankle to keep babies from kicking them off. Choose a closure that’s easy for you but hard for your child to undo.

Price

Baby booties cost between $10-$40, depending on materials, styling, closures and more.

Best baby booties

Zutano Fleece Baby Booties with Organic Cotton Lining

These machine-washable booties come in an array of colors. The fleece material wraps up your baby’s feet like a cozy blanket and snaps in place with an adjustable fit. Plus, they’re lined with organic cotton.

Burt’s Bees Baby Organic Cotton Booties

Made from organic cotton, these booties are soft and safe for sensitive baby skin. The jersey knit allows for stretch for wider feet and the wrap-around, snap closure features two adjustment options.

Luvable Friends Fleece Booties

These low-cost fleece booties feature a Velcro wrap-around closure that stays put, even for kickers. They feature non-skid soles and the sizes extend up to toddlers.

Sawimlgy Cotton Booties

These affordable cotton-blend booties stay secure with their adjustable Velcro closure and elastic ankle band. They come in cute animal themes as well as solid colors. The dot grippers are also strong and don’t wear.

Ugg Baby Bixbee Ankle Boot

Made from sheep fur, these luxurious booties are soft and warm. They stay closed with a hook-and-loop closure, which is easy for caretakers to take on and off, but not babies. They’re perfect for keeping little toes warm.

Babelvit Fleece Booties

Another lower-cost option, these booties have a cozy fleece lining and non-slip dots on their soles. The drawstring closure is adjustable and makes the booties easy to get on and off.

Ella Boona Mini Fleece Booties

The organic cotton lining of these fleece booties allows your baby’s feet to breathe and renders socks unnecessary. The closures feature three-snap options for an adjustable fit.

Hudson Baby Cozy Fleece and Sherpa Booties

Lined with faux sherpa, nothing’s cozier than these fleece booties that come in baby and toddler sizes. They’re soft, durable and are perfect for colder seasons and climates. They fit well and allow for little toes to wiggle.

Ella Boona Organic Cotton Baby Booties

These attractive muslin booties are made from organic Turkish cotton. These breathable booties won’t make your baby overheat and they have a great grip. Many caretakers use these instead of socks.

goumikids Organic Cotton Knit Baby Boots

Stylish and organic, these cotton-bamboo booties come in attractive colors including a trendy tie-dye pattern. They stay on well and are great for newborns.

Mejale Soft-Sole Leather Pre-Walker Moccasins

These leather moccasins offer a more substantial bootie than the fabric kinds. They slip on easily and stay on. The suede sole is soft and flexible.

Zutano Organic Cotton Baby Booties with Gripper Soles

These eco-friendly, organic cotton booties come in over two dozen patterns, like baby shark and tropical fish, and colors, like heather mocha, olive and khaki. Caretakers don’t have to fight their little ones to keep them on. They’re machine-washable and dryer-safe.

