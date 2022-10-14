UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Multi-colored fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl,” have seen an increasing seizure in New York state and across the country. On Oct. 12th, New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl, approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in white and blue powder form. Oneida County Opioid Task Force as well as the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. have been aware of it and offer suggestions for parents.

“So this picture shows how powerful fentanyl is. Just a lethal dose on the side of this penny can be fatal. Fentanyl has really changed the game. Not only in Oneida County but also in the United States. One time can kill. It is extremely potent. It is easy to make. It is cheap. And highly addictive. Which makes it highly profitable for drug traffickers,” said Lisa Worden, coordinator at Oneida County Opioid Task Force.

Although the Utica area has not received any official reports of local seizures, Oneida County Opioid Task Force has seen fentanyl mixed with other drugs that look like legitimate prescription pills.

“So it can be very deceptive to a person. Although we have not seen the DEA reported, candy-colored fentanyl, we are seeing multi-colored fentanyl in Oneida County. And fentanyl is really the major killer in Oneida County. We are seeing an 80% of overdose fatality rate,” said Worden.

Among all residents, the younger generation is especially susceptible to this deceptive drug. Cassandra Sheets, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Family Life and Recovery said it is important to normalize the conversation with your kids about suspicious drugs around them.

“Kids are smaller, their body weights smaller. They can have larger doses in there that they can overdose a lot quicker. They don’t feel like it’s protein to them. I kinda see this rainbow fentanyl more in older teenagers and they may go to parties and find it. And that‘s when parents need to be having a regular conversations with their kids about drugs and alcohol. Whether it is fentanyl. Whether it is marijuana or heroin. Have those open conversations,” she said.

“There are things that we can help you with. There are treatment options available. We are encouraging, this through the county’s Save A Life Program, which the county is making available for the lock-zone kids. And really promoting is as a first-day tool,” said Worden.

For more information on drug prevention programs, visit: NARCAN | OC Opioid Task Force and whenthereshelpthereshope.com