Vent pipes that look like this? There’s a problem

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Hudson Volunteer Fire Department shared a post on Monday warning the public of discoloration on outdoor vents. If you see a reddish-black color appearing on your outdoor HVAC vents, according to the U.S. First Responders Association, you should call your local HVAC technician immediately.

Such discoloration would raise several red flags, and a gas issue could be at fault for overheating. This poses a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning in the home and increases the risk for a house fire.

Sidewall venting is used on high-efficiency furnaces, and exhaust should normally be warm- not hot. If PVC venting pipes are burnt by exhaust fumes, there is likely an issue.

