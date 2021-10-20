Luxury Beauty

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Entertainment News
The Hochul Administration
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Automotive News
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Scientists create family tree linking 27M people
Taco Bell fan favorite is coming back for a limited time
Ukraine children's hospital hit in attack: officials
New York burn ban starts March 16
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Basketball Bracket Challenge
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Olympics 2022
Superbowl LVI
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk suffers broken leg
Gallery
Cadek family honored by Horseheads wrestling
Athens boys basketball moves on in state tournament
Video
Elmira College women’s hockey poised for NCAA Tournament run
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
18 Cares Weight Loss
BestReviews
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Buy Local
Calendar
Colon Health Awareness
Gas Tracker
Heart Health Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pothole Patrol
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Luxury Beauty
Best Saie beauty product
Rihanna’s entire Fenty collection is now available at Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills comparison: Is this popular brand worth it?
The 7 most popular high end makeup brands on Sephora
6 most popular Korean makeup brands at Sephora
Click for Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
Best Saie beauty product
Rihanna’s entire Fenty collection is now available at Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills comparison: Is this popular brand worth it?
The 7 most popular high end makeup brands on Sephora
6 most popular Korean makeup brands at Sephora
Trending Now
Three Steuben County men arrested for endangering a child
Video
Why are gas prices rising, and will they go down?
Video
PSP: woman reports $18K unemployment fraud in her taxes
Several schools close early, cancel extracurriculars due to weather
Video
New York burn ban starts March 16
Box of human heads stolen from medical truck, police say
Video
Pence group launches early $10M ad buy, Pennsylvania targeted
Study: Even mild cases of COVID can damage the brain
Wanted man arrested in connection to July home invasion in Bath
Video
Best bundt pan